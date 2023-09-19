Night-walk drive for women safety

Rohtak, September 18
As part of the Safe City project launched to instil a sense of security among girls and women, the Rohtak police authorities will conduct a night-walk drive, which will be led by girl students of IIM-Rohtak on Tuesday.
The drive will be flagged off by Rohtak SP Himanshu Garg and IIM-Rohtak Director Dheeraj Sharma.
ASP Medha Bhushan, the event coordinator, said girl students would also carry out a cleanliness campaign during the night walk. The event will begin at 8 pm and conclude at 10 pm.
“Suggestions from students participating in the drive would also be taken to create a safe and secure atmosphere for girls and women,” added the Assistant Superintendent of Police.
