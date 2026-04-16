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Home / Haryana / Nine crushers booked by UP police for illegal mining

Nine crushers booked by UP police for illegal mining

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Shiv Kumar Sharma
Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 08:53 AM Apr 16, 2026 IST
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The Uttar Pradesh Police have registered an FIR against the owners of nine stone crushers in Yamunanagar district, along with the owners of unidentified tractor-trailers, tippers and earth-moving machines, for their alleged involvement in illegal mining and transportation of minerals in Uttar Pradesh.

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The case was registered on April 14 at the Behat police station in Saharanpur district on the complaint of Abhilash Chaubey, Mining Inspector, Saharanpur.

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According to the FIR, a recent inspection by the Mining Department — initiated on the basis of a social media report — revealed extensive illegal mining on government land and in the Yamuna riverbed in the area falling under Aslampur Bartha village of Saharanpur district.

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“During the inspection, an illegal mining site/pit was measured with the help of a GPS machine. As per measurement report, illegal mining of about 87,306 MT of mining mineral was carried out from government land and Yamuna in Aslampur Bartha village,” reads the FIR.

The investigation further indicated that the illegally extracted material was transported to stone crushers located in Haryana through a temporary, non-metalled pathway across the Yamuna.

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“The inspection team has found enough evidence that the illegal mining mineral/material was transported from the said illegal mining pit to the stone crushers of Haryana using a kachcha path (non-metalled temporary path) through the Yamuna,” the FIR states.

The crushers are reportedly situated about 500 to 1,000 metres from the illegal mining site. The complainant alleged that the activities resulted in significant financial losses to the government. “The said stone crushers are located in Haryana’s side about 500-1000 metres away from the illegal mining pit. The suspects have caused huge revenue loss to the government exchequer by carrying out this illegal mining,” the complainant alleged.

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