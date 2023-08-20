Nine get life term for murder

Tribune News Service

Hisar, August 19

A district court sentenced nine persons to life imprisonment in the murder case of a man in Mehanda village in May 2018. The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Dr Gagandeep Mittal held nine persons guilty in the murder of a man, identified as Sunil. The case was registered in the Bass police station in the Hansi police district.

The court had held the accused guilty on August 16 and awarded the quantum of punishment to them on Saturday.

