Nine illegal furnaces razed in Bahadurgarh

In a crackdown on environmental violations, officials of the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) have dismantled furnaces at nine illegal aluminium waste-melting units operating in Kanonda and Ladrawan villages in the Bahadurgarh region.

During an inspection, the team found that the units were functioning without the mandatory Consent to Establish (CTE) and Consent to Operate (CTO) from the board. The authorities dismantled the furnaces (bhattis) at all nine locations on the spot.

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Further action against the landowners will be initiated after verification of revenue records. The authorities will also take up the disconnection of electricity supply to the units in accordance with the prescribed procedure.

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Sunil Sheoran, Regional Officer, HSPCB, Bahadurgarh, said the action was aimed at curbing unauthorised industrial activities and ensuring compliance with pollution control regulations. He said officials concerned had been directed to verify land ownership details before initiating further proceedings against those found responsible.

Sheoran said the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) had implemented Stage I of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) with immediate effect in view of the air pollution situation in the National Capital Region.

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As part of its ongoing Information, Education and Communication campaign, the department has also installed hoardings and flex banners at various locations in Bahadurgarh and Jhajjar towns. The campaign seeks to raise public awareness about the harmful effects of air pollution and measures to control it.

Meanwhile, the district administration has issued fresh directions to officials to regularly monitor pollution control measures falling under their respective departments and ensure their effective implementation.

All agencies concerned have been instructed to implement the measures prescribed under GRAP and avoid any negligence in carrying out their assigned responsibilities, with the aim of preventing further deterioration in air quality.