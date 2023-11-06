Nine mobiles seized from jail inmates, five booked

Ambala, November 5
The Ambala Central Jail authorities seized nine mobile phones, four mobile chargers, three SIM cards and some intoxicating tablets during a search operation in the jail yesterday.
A case has been registered against five jail inmates identified as Kamaljeet, Shubham, Rishabh, Rajat and Puneet, on the complaint of DSP, Central Jail, Ambala.
At around 4 pm, the Head Warder came to know that three packets had been thrown inside the jail premises. During checking, a packet containing two mobile phones, a SIM card and two packets of intoxicating tablets was seized.
The packets were reportedly thrown on the directions of Rajat and Puneet.
