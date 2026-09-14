Nine months on, no progress on Hisar airport development pact

Nine months after the Haryana Government signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the US Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) for developing Hisar Airport as an integrated aviation and cargo hub, the project has made little headway, with the consultant selection process still shown as “selection in progress”.

The USTDA had approved technical assistance worth nearly $1.25 million (Rs 10.53 crore) for the project, which covers 2,988 acres at Hisar airport. The MoU, signed in December last year, envisaged completion of the project within two years.

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The agreement was signed between the Haryana Airport Development Corporation (HADC) and the USTDA in the presence of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and then US Ambassador Eric Garcetti at Haryana Bhawan in New Delhi.

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The ambitious plan envisages an integrated aviation hub comprising Hisar Airport operations, an integrated manufacturing cluster, the WorldPort cargo and logistics hub, a maintenance, repair and overhaul facility and an entertainment village, among other components.

However, the latest project status information available publicly on the USTDA website continues to show the consultant selection stage as “selection in progress”. There is no information about the appointment of a US firm to undertake the technical assistance or the commencement of the study.

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Officials associated with the Haryana Aviation Department said the delay was significant as the USTDA grant was conceived as a key component of the state’s larger plan to develop Hisar as an integrated aviation hub, linking airport infrastructure with cargo, logistics and industrial development.

The project assumes significance as the state government has separately announced a budgetary allocation of Rs 315 crore for the Swaran Jayanti Integrated Aviation Hub at Hisar. Physical infrastructure and related works are being pursued separately.

Under the MoU, the USTDA was expected to assist in attracting financial investors, integrating various components of the airport project, packaging individual projects for development and execution, exploring public-private partnership models and assessing the feasibility of the proposed WorldPort cargo and logistics hub.