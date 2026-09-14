DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Nine months on, no progress on Hisar airport development pact

Nine months on, no progress on Hisar airport development pact

MoU signed in Dec’25, but study for integrated aviation hub yet to begin

article_Author
Deepender Deswal
Hisar, Updated At : 01:08 AM Sep 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The Maharaja Agrasen Airport in Hisar. Tribune photo
Advertisement

Nine months after the Haryana Government signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the US Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) for developing Hisar Airport as an integrated aviation and cargo hub, the project has made little headway, with the consultant selection process still shown as “selection in progress”.

The USTDA had approved technical assistance worth nearly $1.25 million (Rs 10.53 crore) for the project, which covers 2,988 acres at Hisar airport. The MoU, signed in December last year, envisaged completion of the project within two years.

Advertisement

The agreement was signed between the Haryana Airport Development Corporation (HADC) and the USTDA in the presence of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and then US Ambassador Eric Garcetti at Haryana Bhawan in New Delhi.

Advertisement

The ambitious plan envisages an integrated aviation hub comprising Hisar Airport operations, an integrated manufacturing cluster, the WorldPort cargo and logistics hub, a maintenance, repair and overhaul facility and an entertainment village, among other components.

However, the latest project status information available publicly on the USTDA website continues to show the consultant selection stage as “selection in progress”. There is no information about the appointment of a US firm to undertake the technical assistance or the commencement of the study.

Advertisement

Officials associated with the Haryana Aviation Department said the delay was significant as the USTDA grant was conceived as a key component of the state’s larger plan to develop Hisar as an integrated aviation hub, linking airport infrastructure with cargo, logistics and industrial development.

The project assumes significance as the state government has separately announced a budgetary allocation of Rs 315 crore for the Swaran Jayanti Integrated Aviation Hub at Hisar. Physical infrastructure and related works are being pursued separately.

Under the MoU, the USTDA was expected to assist in attracting financial investors, integrating various components of the airport project, packaging individual projects for development and execution, exploring public-private partnership models and assessing the feasibility of the proposed WorldPort cargo and logistics hub.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts