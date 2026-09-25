Nine people convicted in 2022 Kaithal murder, assault case; 6 get life imprisonment

The Court of Additional Sessions Judge, Kaithal, Dr Nandita Kaushik, has convicted nine persons in a cross case involving murder and assault that took place on February 4, 2022, in Deeg village under Pundri police station.

Six convicts — Dhanpat, Ankit, Balinder, Rajiv, Kanwarbhan and Amit — were convicted of murdering Ankit under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The court awarded life imprisonment to each of the six convicts and imposed a fine of Rs 1.50 lakh on each. The fine amount is to be paid as compensation to the family members of deceased Ankit.

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The prosecution was conducted by Public Prosecutor (PP) Kuldeep Garg. The prosecution examined a total of 18 witnesses in the murder case.

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In the connected assault case, Jagdev, Vikas and Sultan were convicted of assault. The court sentenced all three convicts to five years’ imprisonment under Sections 326 and 307 of the IPC and imposed a fine of Rs 71,000 on each. The prosecution examined 16 witnesses in this part of the case.

As per Garg, Vikas fired five gunshots during the incident. The dispute took place over a piece of land purchased by Jagdev in the name of his sister, Arti. The land was situated in the same khewat as land belonging to Dhanpat. On the day of the incident, Jagdev and his accomplices had gathered at his office. Vikas was carrying a revolver and a double-barrel gun.

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Rajiv went to Jagdev’s office and abused him, following which Jagdev and his companions proceeded towards an under-construction house belonging to Dhanpat and Hoshiayra Singh. They were armed with deadly weapons and attacked members of the opposite party. Vikas fired five gunshots during the incident.

Following intervention by villagers, the group retreated. Dhanpat and his companions chased the group and caught Ankit. They assaulted him and beat him to death.

The court, after considering the evidence led during the trial, convicted the nine accused in accordance with the charges proved against them, he added.

Another accused, Ankush, died during the course of the trial. Rinku and Deepak were arrested at a later stage and are currently facing trial. Their proceedings remain pending before the court and have not been affected by the convictions recorded against the nine accused in the present proceedings, PP maintained.