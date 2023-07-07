Nine routes identified for Kanwar Yatra

Tribune News Service

Karnal, July 6

In a bid to ensure peace and security during the upcoming Kanwar Yatra, the Karnal police have increased vigil on the routes identified for it.

Police riders deployed 20 police riders have been deployed to ensure smooth flow of traffic

Ambulances have been deployed at various places along the route

The police have picked nine routes which will be used by devotees. Besides, a traffic advisory has also been issued for the public. “We have identified nine routes and increased vigil on these. We will also barricade 14 places to ensure the devotees face no difficulties while commuting,” said SP Shashank Kumar Sawan.

All police stations and police posts on the routes will be on high alert. Also, 20 police riders have been deployed to ensure smooth flow of traffic during the yatra. For medical facilities, ambulances have been deployed at various places.

“The devotees and other commuters are advised to follow the traffic rules. We will make sure that the traffic flow is not hindered,” he said. “We are coordinating with the police of UP districts which share borders with Karnal for making arrangements ahead of the yatra,” he added.