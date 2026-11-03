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Home / Haryana / Nine sites sealed in Sonepat on Day 1of anti-pollution drive

Nine sites sealed in Sonepat on Day 1of anti-pollution drive

Closure notices issued to 23 projects; 139 served show-cause notices

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Mukesh Tandon
Sonepat, Updated At : 01:22 AM Nov 03, 2026 IST
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A Haryana Pollution Control Board official seals a generator set at a construction site at Kundli in Sonepat district.
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The Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) on Monday launched a special sealing drive against construction sites violating air pollution control norms in Sonepat, sealing nine projects on the first day.

The action followed directions of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to strengthen dust mitigation measures at construction and demolition sites across the National Capital Region (NCR).

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During inspections, the HSPCB found 162 projects non-compliant with the commission’s directions. While closure notices were issued to 23 projects, show-cause notices were served on 139 others, warning them of possible closure and environmental compensation for failing to comply with the prescribed norms.

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The violations were detected across industrial, residential and commercial projects in Kundli, Rai, Murthal, Barhi, Ganaur and Kharkhoda.

Under the CAQM directions, all construction projects in the NCR with a plot area of 500 square metres or more are required to register on the dust control portal developed by the state governments. The portal facilitates remote monitoring of construction sites and compliance with prescribed dust mitigation measures.

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The projects are also required to conduct self-audits of dust-control arrangements and upload self-declarations on the portal every fortnight. Besides, installation of video-fencing cameras with remote connectivity is mandatory to enable authorities to monitor compliance.

The HSPCB’s regional office in Sonepat launched the inspection campaign to verify compliance both physically and through the online portal. Officials found several irregularities during the inspections.

Ajay Kumar, Regional Officer, HSPCB, Sonepat, said a massive inspection campaign had been launched in compliance with the CAQM directions.

“Several anomalies were found during physical verification of construction sites. Show-cause notices have been issued to 139 projects for non-compliance, while closure directions have been issued to 23 projects,” he said.

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