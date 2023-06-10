Nine years on, no relief from bumpy rides

A rise in the number of accident cases has been witnessed due to bumpy roads in the past nine years. Despite this, the roads have not been repaired. The local MLA had raised the issue in the Vidhan Sabha several times, but no action has been taken so far. The authorities concerned should identify the worst-affected roads and begin recarpeting those soon.

Gaurav Badhwar, Rohtak

wrong-side parking troubles commuters

A large number of three-wheelers ply on the main road and due to them being wrongly parking, all roundabouts here have become accident-prone areas. Also, there is no traffic police deployed there. With a statue at every chowk, the driver’s view is already obstructed and with no one to manage the traffic, it adds to the residents’ woes. The authorities concerned must to look into the matter.

Ravinder Malik, Kurukshetra

Potholed stretch irks motorists

The stretch from Tohana road to the Birbal Nagar locality in Narwana is in a terrible state. Dotted with potholes, it poses a threat to the commuters, becoming more dangerous during the rainy season. Despite repeated complaints, the authorities have not repaired roads. The administration should repair the stretch at the earliest to avoid any untoward incident.

Ramesh Gupta, Narwana

Is a civic issue bothering you?

Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The TRIBUNe

invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]