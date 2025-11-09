DT
Home / Haryana / NIT-Kurukshetra hosts International conference on materials & industrial management

NIT-Kurukshetra hosts International conference on materials & industrial management

Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 04:00 AM Nov 09, 2025 IST
Delegates at a three-day international conference in Kurukshetra.
A three-day international conference on advances in materials, manufacturing, and industrial management, being organised by the Department of Mechanical Engineering, started at NIT Kurukshetra on Friday.

The event will provide an important platform for academicians, technologists, entrepreneurs and research scholars to exchange their insights and research findings in the fields mentioned.

Dr Manoj Kumar Sinha, organising secretary, presented a comprehensive report, mentioning that research papers will be presented by 101 authors from diverse backgrounds. These papers have been carefully selected through a peer-review process from a pool of 153 submissions. Besides paper presentations, the conference features four invited talks to be delivered by distinguished experts.

Prof Dixit Garg, head of the Mechanical Engineering Department, highlighted the importance of industrial management.

Director in-charge ProfRajoo Pandey emphasised that the manufacturing and industrial sectors needed innovation to cope with the competitive global pressures arising from the advent of intelligent and sustainable technologies in broad areas of engineering.

The chief guest, Prof Sudarshan Ghosh, shared valuable insights and stated that this conference would serve as an excellent platform for research scholars, scientists, and industrialists to discuss emerging areas such as Industry 4.0/5.0, automation, sustainability, AI, additive manufacturing, eco-friendly technologies and critical knowledge creation.

Divyanshu Mittal, a recognised expert in artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning and data analytics from the US, also joined the conference via Google Meet. His invited lecture focuses on AI-driven industrial intelligence and strategic decision analytics, aligning with the conference’s vision of bridging data, innovation, and sustainable industrial growth.

