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Home / Haryana / NIT-Kurukshetra hosts motivational talk

NIT-Kurukshetra hosts motivational talk

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Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 08:36 AM Apr 13, 2026 IST
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Students and staff attend the lecture delivered by Atul Jain.
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The National Institute of Technology-Kurukshetra organised a motivational talk for students and hostel staff on Saturday.

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The programme was organised at hostel 8 by the Heartfulness Society as part of a three-day initiative aimed at promoting holistic well-being and mental health. The session featured alumnus Atul Jain from the 1982 batch (civil engineering), who has served the Indian Railways and construction industry.

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At the outset, Dr Y Dwivedi, Deputy Chief Warden, emphasised the importance of patience in life, especially during challenging and uncertain times. Addressing the students, he encouraged them to remain calm, composed and resilient, highlighting that patience and perseverance were key to achieving long-term success and inner peace.

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During his address, Atul Jain elaborated on the various phases of human growth, emphasising how the mindset evolved and played a crucial role in shaping one’s life and success. Drawing profound insights from the Bhagavad Gita, he discussed the complexities of the human mind. He explained that the mind was inherently restless and powerful, making it difficult to control; however, through discipline, self-awareness, and consistent practice, it could be guided effectively.

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