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Home / Haryana / NIT-Kurukshetra launches ‘YourDOST’ mental health support app

NIT-Kurukshetra launches ‘YourDOST’ mental health support app

Initiative offers 24/7 digital counselling for students

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Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 08:47 AM May 14, 2026 IST
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The National Institute of Technology (NIT), Kurukshetra has launched a mental wellness initiative for students. NIT Kurukshetra Public Relations In-charge Dilbagh Panchal said the institute has introduced a comprehensive emotional support system to reach students individually.

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As part of the initiative, NIT Kurukshetra has partnered with India’s online mental health platform, YourDOST. Under the subscription-based collaboration, students will get round-the-clock access to professional psychological support free of cost, combining digital access with on-campus care.

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The integrated wellness programme includes 24/7 digital counselling through the YourDOST app, a telephonic helpline for crisis intervention, on-campus visits by trained counsellors, and regular workshops and webinars to address student stress.

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Brahmjit Singh, Director, NIT Kurukshetra, said the YourDOST platform offers students a safe and confidential space. He said it connects them with qualified psychologists and wellness experts to deal with academic stress, anxiety, financial concerns and personal challenges. He added that easy access to mental health support would encourage students to seek help early and reduce the stigma around mental health.

Lillie Dewan, Dean Student Welfare, said early identification of distress signals would help build resilience among students and create a healthier, more supportive academic environment.

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