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Home / Haryana / NIT-Kurukshetra concludes six-day mental well-being event

NIT-Kurukshetra concludes six-day mental well-being event

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Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 05:07 AM Jul 07, 2026 IST
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40 faculty members participated in the workshop.
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A six-day Faculty Development Programme (FDP), ‘Cultivating Campus Well-Being: Mental Wellness Facilitators Across Departments (Train-the-Trainer Mode)’, concluded at the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Kurukshetra, on July 4.

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The programme aimed to build a sustainable mental health support system on the campus. Around 40 faculty members from different academic departments participated in the workshop.

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Mental health expert Dr Sachin Parab led the participants through interactive discussions, reflective practices, experiential activities and mindfulness exercises.

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During the sessions, Dr Parab highlighted the importance of self-care, self-esteem, self-respect and self-worth in achieving emotional stability and mental well-being. He also equipped faculty members with practical tools to support both their own well-being and that of their students.

The six-day curriculum included activity-based modules on resilience, inner peace, emotional well-being, anger management, compassion, happiness, teamwork and self-awareness. Participants appreciated the sessions for their practical approach and transformative learning experience.

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Thought lab co-coordinator Dr Anshu Parashar thanked the resource persons, guests and the organising team for their support in making the FDP a success. She said the programme marked an important step towards building a mentally healthy, resilient and compassionate campus community.

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