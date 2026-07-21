NIT-Kurukshetra holds workshop on mental health for faculty

NIT-Kurukshetra is holding a specialised three-day workshop on "Mental Wellbeing of Faculty (MWB 2026)", focusing on mental health and professional resilience of the institute’s faculty members.

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The workshop from July 20 to 22 is being organised by the Office of the Dean (Student Welfare) and the Centre of Excellence for Holistic Personality Development (CHPD) at NIT, Kurukshetra.

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Professor Vikas Choudhary, head, CHPD and convener of the workshop, reiterated the Institute’s commitment towards a healthy academic environment.

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Geeta Mehrotra, senior master trainer in life skills development, resilience building, and positive mental health, held interactive sessions on the topics “Life Skills Approach to Promoting Positive Mental Health, Resilience and Wellbeing in HEIs” and “Emotional Wellbeing and Mental Health.” She conducted practical life skills activities with the participants.

Prof Lillie Dewan, Dean (SW) and convener of the workshop, said the workshop aimed at equiping faculty members with practical tools for stress management, emotional resilience, and positive mental health, ensuring a supportive academic environment.

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More than 50 faculty members, from senior professors to assistant professors, from various departments are actively participating in the workshop.