NIT-Kurukshetra hosts management programmes for startups

Two six-day Advanced Management Development Programmes, sponsored by the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), Government of India, concluded at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Kurukshetra on Sunday.

The programmes, ‘Leadership Development and Coaching in Startups’ and ‘Change Management and Organisational Transformation in Startups’, were organised by the Department of Business Administration with the objective of equipping startup founders, budding entrepreneurs and industry professionals with practical tools for growth.

The lectures and hands-on activities covered critical topics such as the evolving landscape of gig workers in enterprise development, startup operations simulations, change management exercises, and live case studies on industry dynamics, fostering real-world problem-solving skills.