NIT-Kurukshetra organises PitchUp’26

The Institution’s Innovation Council (IIC), NIT, Kurukshetra, on Saturday organised PitchUP’26, a startup pitching event. The programme provided students with a platform to showcase innovative ideas, receive expert feedback and gain valuable insights into entrepreneurship.

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The participants presented their innovative ideas before an expert jury. The judges evaluated the teams on innovation, feasibility, scalability, problem-solving potential and entrepreneurial viability, while providing constructive feedback to help participants further refine their ideas.

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