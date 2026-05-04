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Home / Haryana / NIT-Kurukshetra seminar: Educators urged to remain grounded in values amid evolving challenges

NIT-Kurukshetra seminar: Educators urged to remain grounded in values amid evolving challenges

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Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 10:21 PM May 04, 2026 IST
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The National Institute of Technology, Kurukshetra, organised a guest lecture on “Ethics in Teaching” here on Monday.

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The session was attended by 126 faculty members, who engaged in deliberations on strengthening ethical practices in higher education. Prof Brhamjit Singh, officiating director, and Prof Vinod Mittal, registrar in-charge, also attended the event.

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Dr Gururaj Karajagi, Chairman, Academy for Creative Teaching, Bangaluru, who addressed the faculty virtually, highlighted that teaching is inherently an ethical and value-driven profession. He stressed that beyond imparting knowledge, teachers play a crucial role as mentors in shaping students’ character, judgment and professional conduct.

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Emphasising mentoring as a core responsibility, he noted that a meaningful teacher-student engagement fosters trust, critical thinking and responsible decision-making among learners.

He underscored the importance of transparency, self-reflection and consistency in academic practices, while encouraging educators to remain grounded in values amid evolving educational challenges and technological advancements.

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Dr Tejaswini Ananth Kumar, Chairperson of the Board of Governors, emphasised that institutions must cultivate an environment where ethical values are deeply embedded in teaching, research and governance, and encouraged faculty members to uphold the highest standards of integrity and professionalism.

The lecture was coordinated by Sandeep Kumar Sood and Yogveer Lamba. It concluded with an engaging interaction among faculty members.

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