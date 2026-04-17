NIT Kurukshetra students demand CBI probe into suicide cases

After four suicides within a span of two months at the National Institute of Technology (NIT), students have demanded a CBI probe into the alleged suicide cases.

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Expressing resentment and concern over the incidents, hundreds of students gathered at the institute late last night, raised slogans like ‘We Want Justice’, and argued with the NIT administration.

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Students said there was academic pressure on them and questioned the response time in such cases. They alleged that the body of Diksha Dubey, who reportedly died by suicide on Thursday, remained hanging for a long time even after being spotted.

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They also sought action against a couple of professors for allegedly showing insensitivity towards students and the incidents. According to the students, one professor told them to commit suicide at Brahma Sarovar instead of at the institute.

To express their resentment, students staged a dharna and raised slogans in support of their demands. Following this, the NIT administration called the police. The administration and police had a tough time persuading the students, who lifted their dharna around 3 am only after being assured that appropriate action would be taken on their demands.

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Students raised various issues during the protest, including academic rules, reappear examinations, healthcare facilities, and the behaviour of some professors.

Meanwhile, following the recent incidents, the NIT administration has advanced its preparatory holidays. On Thursday, NIT issued a notification announcing preparatory holidays from April 17 to May 4. As per the notification, theoretical examinations will be conducted as per the already circulated date sheet, while practical examinations will be held online, with the schedule to be made available on the institute’s website.

However, the administration’s move has not gone down well with students, who alleged that the holidays were announced to hush up the matter. Following the announcement, many students began leaving for home on Friday.

An NIT official said students had submitted several demands, some of which—particularly those related to academic rules—can only be decided by the senate. Other demands, such as those related to reappear examinations, fees, and minor issues, will be addressed soon.

On Friday, a new chief warden and deputy chief warden were appointed to supervise activities at girls’ hostels, along with two new associate deans (students’ welfare) for a period of two years or until further orders. As per information, a professor has also been shifted from the sports department to the estate section on students’ request.

NIT in-charge Public Relations, Gian Bhushan, said, “All efforts are being made to provide a stress-free environment to students. The current semester was to end on April 22, but the preparatory holidays have been preponed so that students can prepare for examinations. The administration is looking into all the demands.”

Meanwhile, family members of Diksha Dubey, a resident of Bihar, reached Kurukshetra on Friday.

Police handed over Diksha Dubey’s body to her family after a postmortem at the LNJP Civil Hospital.

SHO, KUK Police Station, Vishal Kumar, said, “The postmortem was conducted today and the body has been handed over to the family for cremation. No complaint has been received from the family so far.”