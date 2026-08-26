NMC asks medical colleges to fill vacancies, maintain student suicide records

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has advised government medical colleges across the country to take immediate and time-bound action to fill vacant faculty and key administrative posts, while directing them to maintain updated records of student suicides and unnatural deaths and ensure their timely reporting to the regulator.

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The NMC has recently issued a public notice to the principal secretaries of all states and directors of government medical colleges across the country in this regard, directing that the matter be treated as “most urgent” and accorded top priority.

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As per the notice, the colleges have been asked to maintain updated records relating to sanctioned strength, filled posts, vacancies, reserved-category vacancies, recruitment status, reasons for non-filling and timelines for filling vacant posts.

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The NMC has also asked the institutions to submit an action taken report (ATR), duly certified by the Head of the Institution, in the prescribed reporting format to the commission by the end of every month.

“The information received from the institutions will be consolidated by the NMC for monitoring compliance with the directions of the Supreme Court and for submission to the Union Ministry of Education, as and when required,” stated the notice.

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The directions assume significance amid continuing concerns over vacancies in medical institutions, which are affecting teaching, training and patient-care services. “The time-bound recruitment requirement is aimed at ensuring that sanctioned positions do not remain vacant for prolonged periods,” said an official.

Following this, Pt BD Sharma University of Health Sciences, Rohtak, has expedited the process of filling vacant doctors’ posts across all government medical colleges in Haryana after the state government authorised the university to undertake regular recruitment of doctors.

Regular recruitment of doctors had remained stalled since 2021, forcing the authorities to rely on contractual appointments to meet manpower requirements.

“More than 41 per cent of doctors’ posts are lying vacant at PGIMS Rohtak alone, while the state government has also opened new medical colleges where regular appointments are essential to meet manpower needs and ensure quality patient care,” the official added.