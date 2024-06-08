No. 7777 auctioned for Rs 3.4L, 1111 for Rs 3.3L in Karnal

Tribune News Service

Karnal, June 7

The passion for having a fancy vehicle registration number of their choice has contributed to the revenue of the Transport Department in Karnal district on Friday.

My passion I have a passion for vanity numbers. I have five numbers ending with 1111 for different vehicles — Inderpreet, Who bought HR-05-BM-1111

Registration number HR-05-BM-7777, which had a base price of Rs 50,000, fetched a maximum of Rs 3.41 lakh during an auction conducted at the office of Karnal SDM Anubhav Mehta. Registration number HR-05-BM-1111 was sold for Rs 3.31 lakh. Local resident Inderpreet, who purchased this number, said he had a passion of purchasing vanity numbers and has purchased similar numbers in the past. He has participated in the majority of such auctions held in the past. “I have five numbers ending with 1111 on different vehicles,” said Ahuja.

Meanwhile, the number HR-05-BM-1313 was sold for Rs 1.42 lakh against its base price of Rs 20,000.

SDM Mehta said there was a lot of enthusiasm among people to purchase the number of their choice. As many as 21 numbers were auctioned today for Rs 28.16 lakh.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Karnal