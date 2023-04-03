No action against sex racketeers: Rohtak residents

Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, April 2

Residents are concerned over the “flourishing flesh trade” in Rohtak city, accusing the police of having failed to curb illegal activities. Small hotels, salons and massage parlours are mushrooming in the city and many of such premises have been reportedly running flesh trade rackets.

Sanjay Khurana, a local social activist, said, “Rohtak is not a tourist destination. Still many hotels have been established here in the recent past. A number of hotels facilitate prostitution. Several salons and even juice bars have been running such rackets.” According to residents, sex workers can be spotted waiting on roads, around hotels and restaurants, etc., especially during night hours. Though the police conduct raids on the suspicious premises at regular intervals, no major breakthrough has been achieved, residents said.

Loveleen Tuteja, AAP leader-cum-social worker, said, “Flesh trade can’t flourish without police protection. Instead of curbing such illegal activities, police officials shield the operators.”

Residents lamented that the prevalence of such activities had been affecting the youngsters.

Meanwhile, Rakesh Kumar Arya, Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Rohtak range, said raids were conducted on getting information about flesh trade. “Efforts will be made to check it more effectively. Station house officers will be made accountable if any such activity is found in their areas,” he added. Only two cases regarding flesh trade have been registered in the district in the past two years. No such case has been registered this year so far.

Will make more efforts, says IGP

Rakesh Kumar Arya, IGP, Rohtak range, says efforts will be made to check the menace more effectively. “SHOs will be held accountable for such activities in their areas,” he adds.

Two cases in 2 years

The Rohtak police have registered only two cases regarding flesh trade in two years. One case was lodged in 2021 and the other in 2022. No such case has been registered this year so far.