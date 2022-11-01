No action over property defacement in Faridabad

Thousands of posters, banners and hoardings put up in the name of a recent rally have not only led to defacement of public property, but also affected the overall cleanliness in the city. No action has been taken against offenders (political leaders and their supporters) for having put up the publicity material at all possible spots, including roads. The material continues to be hung at many spots. This also blocks the view of motorists and commuters at many places. The authorities need to impose a penalty against the offenders to check such a practice. —Paras Bhardwaj, Faridabad

No respite from bad roads

Rohtak residents are being inconvenienced due to damaged and potholed roads despite scores of complaints and the media highlighting the problem. As per the media reports, the local municipal authorities have recently stated that the city roads would be repaired soon, but the announcement remains only on paper. —Santosh Kumari, Rohtak

Poor sanitation in Sonepat

Poor sanitary conditions prevail in many areas of Sonepat with residents suffering in silence. Numerous complaints made to officials concerned seem to have fallen on deaf ears, with no concrete action taken to ensure cleanliness. Poor sanitation has become a constant feature of the town, before, during and after the recent strike by sanitation workers. —Kavita Chaudhry, Sonepat

