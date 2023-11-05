No action required on coach’s plaint against landlord: Police

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, November 4

The Chandigarh Police have said no action is required on the complaint filed by a woman junior coach of Haryana against her landlord and others for allegedly revealing her name and defaming her in public.

In the status report filed in the court, the police said Section 228-A could be invoked only if offence is registered under Section 376, IPC.

An inquiry into the complaint was conducted by the then SHO, Maninder Singh. The complaint was sent for legal opinion. As per that, Section 228A, IPC, was related to disclosure of identity of the victim of offences related to Sections 376, 376A, 376B, 376C and 376D, IPC.

Since offence under Section 376 was not added, no cognisable offence was made out and the complaint was sent to the Panchkula cops to proceed further as regards the alleged threat by the landlord to the complainant.

The Chandigarh Police had registered a molestation case against Haryana’s Minister for Printing and Stationery Sandeep Singh last year on the complaint of the junior coach. In an application before the court, she alleged that she had filed a complaint against her landlord and others under Section 228-A , 499 and 500, IPC, for revealing her name and defaming her in public, but the police had not taken action so far.

She alleged that when investigation of her complaint against the minister was pending, they held a press conference in Chandigarh and revealed her identity. The press conference was circulated on social media and also published in print media.

The court had sought a status report on her plea from the police during the last date of hearing.

Meanwhile, Sandeep Singh appeared in the court today and also filed replies to other applications filed by the complainant. The court has adjourned the hearing for arguments on the applications.

