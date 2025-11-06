Reacting to the claim of Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi that there were 25 lakh fake voters in Haryana ahead of the 2024 Assembly polls, state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) A Sreenivas pointed out on X that 4.16 lakh claims and objections were received after the Special Summary Revision (SSR), and after publication of the final electoral rolls on August 27, no appeal was filed.

Sharing ‘Some Important Facts in respect of Haryana Assembly election 2024’ on Wednesday, without mentioning Gandhi, the CEO highlighted that 'Draft Electoral Rolls' were published and shared with the recognised political parties on August 2, and 4.16 lakh claims and objections were received during the SSR.

The 'Final Electoral Rolls' were published and shared with the parties on August 27. However, no appeal was filed against Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) with the District Magistrates, he said. As a result, no second appeals were filed with the CEO either.

The electoral rolls were shared with contesting candidates on September 16. He said 1,031 candidates had put up 86,790 polling agents. None of the candidates raised any objection on the day after the poll during scrutiny.

The candidates appointed 10,180 counting agents, and only five complaints were received during the counting.

After the results were declared on October 8, 23 election petitions were filed, challenging the elections, he said.

Meanwhile, the CEO on Wednesday reposted his old post, dated August 9, asking Rahul Gandhi to tender evidence under oath regarding exclusion of eligible electors and inclusion of ineligible electors. He said, "You are kindly requested to sign and return the enclosed Declaration/Oath under Rule 20(3)(b) of the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, along with the names(s) of such elector(s) so that necessary proceedings can be initiated."