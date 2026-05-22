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Home / Haryana / No asset return details, no pay: Haryana Govt to teachers

No asset return details, no pay: Haryana Govt to teachers

Only 30 per cent teachers have submitted details of their properties so far

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GS Paul
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:08 AM May 22, 2026 IST
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The Haryana Government has directed teachers across the state to furnish their Annual Property Return (APR) within the stipulated deadline, failing which their salaries could be withheld.

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Under Rule 24 of the Haryana Civil Services (Government Employees’ Conduct) Rules, 2016, all the state government employees are required to annually declare their movable and immovable assets.

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The office of the Chief Secretary has fixed May 22, 2026, as the final deadline for uploading APRs for the financial year 2025-26. Following the directive, the Directorate of School Education and the Directorate of Elementary Education have instructed District Elementary Education Officers (DEEOs) to ensure strict compliance.

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The order applies to all categories of teachers, including JBT, TGT and PGT teachers. Nearly one lakh teachers are employed in government schools across Haryana.

Teachers are required to submit online details of movable and immovable property inherited, owned, acquired or held on lease or mortgage in their own name, in the name of family members, or in the name of any other person.

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As the deadline draws near, drawing and disbursing officers (DDOs) at the block and district levels have reportedly warned teachers that salaries may be stopped if proof of online submission is not furnished.

Sources said that only around 30% of teachers in the state have submitted their property details so far.

While the Haryana service rules provide for withholding of promotions and increments for non-compliance, the move by local education authorities to stop monthly salaries has triggered resentment among teachers.

Teachers pointed out that the government notification was issued on May 18 and reached many of them only the following day, effectively leaving them with a four-day deadline.

Satpal Sindhu, state president of the Haryana School Lecturers Association, urged the authorities to adopt a practical and supportive approach instead of resorting to punitive measures.

“While compliance with the rules is important, such strict measures without adequate support and clarity can create unnecessary pressure,” said Sindhu.

He said many teachers were facing technical difficulties in procuring and uploading property details online and there was also a lack of awareness regarding the procedure. “Instead of issuing the ‘Nadirshahi farmaan’, the government should be considerate in resolving the hiccups being faced by the teachers,” he added.

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