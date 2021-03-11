No ban on inter-dist movement of fodder in Haryana: JP Dalal

PTI

Chandigarh, April 26

Haryana Minister JP Dalal on Tuesday said there is no ban on inter-district movement of dry fodder though restrictions have been imposed on the inter-state transportation to meet the local demand.

The Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Minister clarified that there is no ban on inter-district movement of fodder.

“Every Deputy Commissioner should keep vigil on the incidents where fodder is being transported to other states,” directed Dalal while presiding over a review meeting of the availability of fodder in ‘gaushalas’ with the Deputy Commissioners held through video conference.

Dalal said that a nodal officer should be appointed to monitor the fodder coming from other states. “It should be ensured that the vehicles coming from other districts carrying fodder do not face any difficulty in commuting,” he said.