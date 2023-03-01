No bank details, Rs 7.5 crore crop loss relief lying undistributed in Rewari

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rewari, February 28

An amount of Rs 7.5 crore crop loss compensation has been lying undistributed in the district due to non-availability of bank account details of 2,500 farmers.

MARCH 15 deadline to credit amount March 15 deadline has been set to credit the undistributed amount to the farmer’s bank a/cs. The relief for the insured crops is given by the insurance firm & the state pays the compensation to uninsured farmers from the disaster mgmt fund. Rakesh Chhokar, district revenue officer

The compensation amount belongs to the 2021 kharif and 2020 and 2022 rabi seasons. Hailstorm and unseasonal rains had caused extensive damage to the crops in all three seasons.

These are the farmers, who did not have an insurance cover at that time and the state government had carried out special girdawaris to assess the loss to compensate them.

“The district administration is making special efforts to get the bank account details of these 2,500 farmers, who belong to 84 villages under the Dahina, Manethi, Palhawas and Kosli areas, so as to protect the amount from getting lapsed. In 2020, over Rs 9 crore relief amount received from the state government was lapsed due to non-distribution as the authorities did not have the bank account details of the affected farmers at that time,” said an official.

He said to avoid fund lapse, special camps were being organised in villages to get the bank account details of the affected farmers so that the relief could be distributed among them. Besides this, farmers had also been asked to approach the patwari concerned for sharing their bank account details to get the compensation, he added.

“At present, Rs 7.5 crore compensation amount is lying undistributed in the district due to non-availability of the farmers’ bank account details,” said Deputy Commissioner Ashok Garg, adding that the amount was deposited in the bank account of the district administration.