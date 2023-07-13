No branded medicines to be prescribed, Haryana Health Minister Vij tells medical college chiefs

Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, July 13

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij has ordered the directors of all government-run medical colleges in the state to ensure that only generic medicines are prescribed to the patients.

A letter to this effect has been issued to the directors of medical colleges. The letter maintains that only generic medicines be prescribed to the patients.

"Time and again the doctors at all health institutions have been instructed to prescribe only generic medicines. Despite this, it has been observed that doctors in some instances continue to prescribe branded medicines. This has been viewed seriously," state the orders.

The Health Minister has asked the heads of institutions to ensure compliance, adding that if anyone continues to be non-compliant, he/she would be liable for action.

"Further, it may be ensured that visits of medical representatives to hospital premises are completely curtailed," asserts Vij in the orders.

However, sources maintain that the orders would not prove effective unless a well-defined mechanism is devised and put in place to monitor the prescription of medicines by doctors.

"Such directions are occasionally issued by the national and state health/medical authorities, but there is no check on the practice and no action has been taken against any doctor for prescribing branded drugs," point out sources.

Contacted for comments, Rohtak PGIMS Director Dr SS Lohchab stated that the directions of the Health Minister had been conveyed to all heads of departments and would be followed in letter and spirit.

"We will monitor the prescription of medicines and ask the heads of departments to ensure that only generic drugs are prescribed in their respective departments. Strict action will be taken against the doctors not complying with the orders," he maintained.

