icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / No change in NCR map for Haryana as all 14 districts remain in fold

No change in NCR map for Haryana as all 14 districts remain in fold

Earlier, there had been considerable speculation that up to five Haryana districts could be dropped from the NCR, reducing the state's representation in the region significantly

article_Author
Sumedha Sharma
Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 05:01 PM Jun 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar along with Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini during the 42nd meeting of the National Capital Region Planning Board (NCRPB) at Vigyan Bhawan, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (@gupta_rekha X/ANI Photo)
Advertisement

The National Capital Region's boundaries will remain unchanged for Haryana, with all 14 districts, including Karnal, Panipat, Jind, Mahendragarh and Bhiwani, continuing in the NCR fold.

Advertisement

The decision was taken at the NCR Planning Board meeting held in Delhi on Tuesday, chaired by Union Minister Manohar Lal.

Advertisement

Haryana Chief Minister (CM) Nayab Saini, who attended the meeting, confirmed that the state's existing NCR area would stay intact. Earlier, there had been considerable speculation that up to five Haryana districts could be dropped from the NCR, reducing the state's representation in the region significantly.

Advertisement

Also read: Haryana plans to cut NCR area by 60% as six districts to be affected

Of Haryana's 23 districts, 14 currently fall within the NCR. Had the proposed reduction gone through, Karnal, Panipat, Jind, Mahendragarh and Bhiwani would have been excluded a move that would have had significant implications for infrastructure investment, land-use permissions, and development funding tied to NCR status.

Advertisement

Rajasthan had the most to lose from a boundary contraction. Under the proposed changes, only Bhiwadi would have remained within the NCR from the state. Rajasthan was openly opposed to the reduction, and its pushback is believed to have been a factor in Tuesday's outcome.

The 42nd NCRPB meeting also discussed several forward-looking proposals under the Regional Plan-2041 framework. A committee has been constituted to finalise these recommendations and is expected to submit its report by August 15. The board's 43rd meeting is now proposed for December.

On urban mobility, a conversion plan for BS-6 and older vehicles within the NCR has been drawn up. Work on the Rapid Rail Transit System (RRTS) corridor toward Karnal and Manesar is underway. Discussions on the NCR's core area were also held during the meeting.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts