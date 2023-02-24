No check on expired cold drinks

Several shops located inside the bus stand and railway station in Faridabad sell old stocks of cold drinks and mineral water. Since travellers are in a hurry, they don’t check the expiry date. Besides, eatables are prepared and stored in unhygienic conditions. The administration should take action against the violators. evinder Singh Surjewala, Faridabad

Stray dogs menace in Rohtak

The number of stray dogs in the city has increased as the authorities concerned have failed to sterilise these. Several dog attacks have been reported in the city. Dogs also chase two-wheelers, which often leads to accidents. It is high time the officials concerned took action to curb the menace. Mamta Rani, Rohtak

Road in a shambles

The main road of Sector 18, Jagadhri, is in a shambles. The road leads to several schools, colonies and the office of the District Town Planner. The surface of the road has started wearing out and potholes dot it. The Municipal Corporation should repair the road immediately. Sunil Kumari, Jagadhri

What our readers say

