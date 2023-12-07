No check on illegal mining in Yamunanagar: Activist

Tribune News Service

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, December 6

Illegal mining is continuing unabated in Yamunanagar district as authorities failed to take action against mining mafia, activist alleged on Wednesday.

“I have made a number of complaints of illegal mining before the district administration officials. But, no action was taken against people involved in illegal mining,” said advocate Waryam Singh, President of Haryana Anti-Corruption Society.

Mines and Geology Department officials countered Singh, saying they have taken strict action against people found involved in illegal mining. “We take action on every complaint related to illegal mining. Besides illegal mining, we have busted a number of cases of illegal trading of mining minerals and took action against the owners of stone crushers and contractors of mining quarries for violating law,” said Om Dutt Sharma, Yamunanagar district Mining Officer.

The activist said cases of illegal mining were being reported from different parts of the district such as Jathlana under Radaur sub-division. Despite their best efforts to stop illegal mining, local administration officials said they have received 30 complaints about illegal mining in the past eight months (April 2023 to November 2023) and lodged 30 separate FIRs against suspects.

According to data shared by the Mines and Geology Department, 262 vehicles found indulged in illegal mining during this period were seized and a fine of Rs 6814,500 recovered from owners of the seized vehicles. From April 2022 to March 2023, the department had received 42 such complaints and seized 336 vehicles and recovered Rs 18318,000.

Advocate Singh said he has filed a Public Interest Litigation in Punjab and Haryana High Court regarding illegal mining in the district. He said he would request the court to take action against officers responsible for illegal mining.

“Illegal mining is being carried out in Yamuna river at several places in Jathlana area even during night using earth-moving machines. However, carrying out mining using such machines is prohibited in flowing water at night time,” he said.

