No check on stray cattle menace

It seems that the authorities of the Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri, are not serious about finding a solution to the problem of stray cattle. Herds of stray cattle freely roam on roads in the twin cities of Yamunanagar and Jagadhri, disrupting the movement of vehicles. It becomes difficult for motorists to spot stray cattle at night, leading to mishaps. The civic body should take steps to address the problem. Sushil Kumar, Jagadhri

Parking of vehicles along service roads leads to jams

The parking of vehicles, especially two-wheelers, along the service roads on the NH-44 leads to traffic congestion. Footpaths on the service roads are also encroached upon. Multiple coaching institutes, banks, showrooms and other educational institutes are situated on the NH-44. People, including students, park their vehicles along the service roads, leading to traffic jams. The authorities concerned should initiate a special drive to clear the road and ensure that vehicles are parked at the designated lots. Ashu Tuteja, Panipat

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Yamunanagar