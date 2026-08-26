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Home / Haryana / No coaching classes during school hours: Haryana notifies rules to regulate private coaching institutes

No coaching classes during school hours: Haryana notifies rules to regulate private coaching institutes

Coaching institute can use 'registered coaching institute' on signboards or prospectus but not 'recognised' or 'approved'

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Bhartesh Singh Thakur
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 04:47 PM Aug 26, 2026 IST
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The Haryana Government has notified rules to regulate private coaching institutes, making registration mandatory and placing the onus on such institutes to disclose courses, facilities, qualifications of teachers, number of students, fees and whether police verification of staff has been carried out.

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They now have to give an affidavit that no coaching classes will be conducted for students during school hours.

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Registration

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After notification of rules on August 24, every private coaching institute must now apply to the concerned District Authority for registration, paying a fee of Rs 10,000. Upon receipt of the application, the concerned District Authority shall scrutinise it within 30 days. If the application is found to be incomplete, the District Authority shall inform the private coaching institute in writing of such deficiencies and direct it to remove them within 10 days.

If the application is complete in all respects, then the District Authority shall register the private coaching institute and issue a certificate of registration which shall be valid for a period of three years.

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The renewal fee will be Rs 5,000.

Along with the application, the coaching institute has to provide details of courses; the number and capacity of classrooms in the institute; a copy of the prospectus detailing the different curricula; the duration of completion of the curriculum and details of all types of fees.

The details of the maximum number of students for each class or batch, educational qualifications along with bio-data of teachers and non-teaching staff, and the coaching area are also required to be mentioned.

The information on fire safety measures, separate toilets for males and females, portable drinking water, lighting arrangement, medical aid, parking space, library or reading room, wifi, smart board, hostel and canteen facility has also been sought with the application for registration.

No use of the word ‘recognised’ or ‘approved’

The notified rules prescribe that coaching institute can use the phrase ‘registered coaching institute’ on signboards or prospectus but not ‘recognised’ or ‘approved’.

They have to submit an affidavit that coaching classes for school students will not be conducted during school hours. Also, they will display the qualifications of the tutors, time-table of the coaching class, and the fee structure on the website and notice board at prominent place in the premises of the coaching centre.

Maintenance of records

Every registered private coaching institute has to maintain the records, and upload the same on its official website and shall furnish the requisite information to the concerned District Authority every year. The records will include details of the institute's ownership or rental agreement, total area, batch-wise enrolment, student details, courses and fees, fee refund policy, tutor qualifications and experience, batch timetables, and the number of students who subsequently achieved success after taking coaching.

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