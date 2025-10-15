Panchkula DC warns sweet sellers ahead of Diwali, says 'maintain quality or face action'

Deputy Commissioner Satpal Sharma has directed sweet sellers and food establishments across Panchkula to ensure the highest standards of quality and hygiene ahead of the Diwali festival, warning that any compromise in quality or adulteration will invite strict action.

Chairing a meeting with leading sweet manufacturers and shop owners, including Gopal Sweets, Sindhi Sweets, Anupam Sweets and Raunak Sweets; Sharma stressed that maintaining quality and cleanliness in preparation and sale is non-negotiable. He said the District Administration is fully committed to ensuring that citizens get safe and hygienic food products.

The Deputy Commissioner informed that special teams have been constituted to conduct surprise inspections of branded and local sweet shops, restaurants and food establishments. These teams will check the quality of sweets, milk-based products, dry fruits, chocolates and other consumables.

Samples are also being collected and sent for laboratory testing.

Sharma advised shop owners to prepare sweets and snacks strictly as per demand and avoid long-term storage to maintain freshness. He directed that all staff handling food items must wear gloves and caps and maintain personal hygiene. He further instructed that manufacturing and expiry dates must be clearly displayed on all packed items.

The Deputy Commissioner also appealed to citizens to remain alert and check the manufacturing dates, quality and cleanliness before purchasing sweets or other festive food items. Representatives of various sweet shops assured full compliance with food safety and hygiene norms.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Nisha Yadav, SDMs Chanderkant Kataria and Sanyam Garg, City Magistrate Jagriti, Food Safety Officer Dr Azad, and representatives of major sweet outlets were present at the meeting.