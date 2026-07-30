‘No cure once infected’: Fiji virus strikes paddy fields in 5 Haryana districts, farmers advised to act early

The Fiji virus, scientifically known as Southern Rice Black-Streaked Dwarf Virus (SRBSDV), or dwarf virus, has once again emerged as a major threat to paddy crops across the state in this season. This virus has been reported in various parts of the state. The occurrence of the Fiji virus has become a serious concern for farmers and agricultural experts as it affects rice production. Here is what you need to know about this virus and its impact.

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What is the Fiji virus?

The Fiji virus is a viral disease that infects rice plants. It does not spread through seeds, water or soil. Instead, it is transmitted by an insect called the white-backed planthopper, which carries the virus from infected plants to healthy ones while feeding on plant liquid. The disease severely affects the growth and productivity of rice crops, making it a serious challenge for rice farmers. Once a plant becomes infected, there is no cure, making prevention and early detection the only effective strategies.

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When was it reported for the first time?

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The virus has reappeared this season after causing heavy losses to farmers during previous year. It was first reported in Haryana in 2022, resurfaced in 2025, and has now been detected again during the current paddy season. However, cases have been reported in patches across major rice-growing districts. Scientists believe that this year’s weather conditions have favoured the rapid multiplication of the white-backed planthopper. Intermittent rainfall during May and June, combined with moderate temperatures and high humidity, created ideal conditions for the insect to survive and spread the virus. Early-transplanted and hybrid paddy varieties appear to be more vulnerable.

Areas affected in the state

As per the scientists, the virus has been observed in paddy fields in Kaithal, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Ambala and Yamunanagar. Last year, the disease also affected these districts along with Jind district. After the reports of Fiji virus in fields, experts of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Department and scientists of Rice Research Station of Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University, Kaul in Kaithal district are conducting field inspections across these districts to assess the extent of crop damage. Samples from affected fields are being collected and tested to determine the impact of disease in the fields.

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Symptoms of Fiji virus

The virus causes several visible symptoms in infected rice plants including severe stunting or reduced plant height, dark green, upright leaves, weak and brown-coloured roots, profuse tillering and restricted plant growth, reduced grain formation and lower crop yield. These symptoms significantly reduce the productivity of the crop.

How does the white-backed planthopper survive?

As per the scientists, white-backed planthopper insect acquires the virus from an infected plant, and later transmits it to healthy plants. The insect also survives on alternate host plants such as green fodder crops, maize and grasses belonging to the Poaceae family. These plants provide shelter and food for the insect, allowing its population to increase before it moves into rice fields.

Why are farmers worried?

Farmers are worried because the virus has already caused significant losses in previous year. Some farmers remember the widespread damage witnessed last season. Some farmers have reported that they have already been forced to destroy transplanted paddy due to infection. Since rice is a major source of income for thousands of farming families in these districts, any large-scale outbreak can lead to major financial losses and affect their livelihoods.

Steps taken by scientists

Scientists from Rice Research Station at Kaul and officials from Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Department have launched extensive field surveys. They are visiting villages and inspecting paddy fields, collecting plant samples for laboratory testing, monitoring disease spread across different districts, issuing advisories to farmers regarding preventive measures. Besides, they are creating awareness about early detection and management.

Preventive measures

Farmers have been advised to regularly inspect fields during morning and evening hours. Remove and bury infected plants immediately. Avoid growing green fodder near paddy nurseries. Maintain proper drainage and prevent waterlogging. Consult agricultural experts immediately if symptoms appear.

Recommendations for farmers

Scientists have recommended controlling the insect vector through timely insecticide application. Farmers have been advised to spray either 120 grams of Chess or 80 grams of Osheen or Token per acre, mixed with 200 litres of water.

Government’s response

Agriculture Department has deployed expert teams to visit affected fields and verify reports of infection. Officials have been instructed to assess crop damage and monitor the situation closely. Agriculture Minister Shyam Singh Rana has already made it clear that the government is taking the outbreak seriously and will decide further action after receiving detailed reports from Agriculture Department.