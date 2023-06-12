 No decision yet on alliance with BJP for polls in Haryana: JJP : The Tribune India

No decision yet on alliance with BJP for polls in Haryana: JJP

BJP had won all the 10 Lok Sabha seats in 2019 parliamentary polls

No decision yet on alliance with BJP for polls in Haryana: JJP

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister and JJP leader Dushyant Chautala. Tribune file



PTI

Chandigarh, June 12

The Jannayak Janata Party, the partner in the BJP-led government in Haryana, on Monday ruled out any rift with the national party but said no decision has yet been taken on contesting the next elections under the current arrangement.

The JJP also said it is preparing for contesting all the 10 Lok Sabha seats and 90 assembly constituencies.

Both outfits had entered into a post-poll alliance after 2019 assembly elections to form the government. BJP, which at present has 41 MLAs after winning Adampur bypoll last year, had secured 40 seats while JJP had won 10 in the 90-member House.

BJP had won all the 10 Lok Sabha seats in 2019 parliamentary polls.

Addressing the media here, JJP leader and Haryana minister Devinder Singh Babli said his party will hold rallies in all the 10 parliamentary constituencies in Haryana in coming weeks as the party plans to intensify its public outreach in the state.

The first rally will be held in the Sonipat parliamentary constituency on July 2, said Babli.

“In the first phase, public meetings will be held in five constituencies till August,” he said.

He further said that three committees have been formed under the respective leadership of party chief Ajay Singh Chautala, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala and state unit president Nishan Singh for reaching out to people in all the assembly constituencies.

The party will prepare for fighting all the 10 Lok Sabha seats and 90 assembly seats, he said, adding the work done by the BJP-JJP government will be taken to people.

“Our party is ready for elections. We are in election mode,” he said.

When asked about reports of rift with BJP, Babli referred to a recent statement of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar who had said that the coalition was intact and would continue.

Babli said the CM himself had said that the alliance was going strong and the government was working for the welfare of people.

He said the coalition government will complete its five-year term.

Replying to a related question on a recent meeting between some independent MLAs with BJP’s Haryana in-charge Biplab Kumar Deb, Babli said the BJP are also preparing for the 2024 parliamentary polls.

“As of now, no decision has been taken whether the next elections will be held under the alliance,” said Babli.

“Like the BJP is working towards strengthening its organisation, we are also doing the same,” he further said.

The respective leadership of both the parties will decide whether the polls will be held under the alliance, he added.

Asked how many seats will he give to JJP in next Vidhan Sabha polls, to this, Babli replied, “we will form the government”.

When asked to clear if he means JJP will form the next government at its own strength or in alliance, Babli said “that time will tell”.

On farmers’ protest at Kurukshetra, the minister said the government has invited protesting farmers to hold talks, saying taking to streets is not a solution.

He further said that maintaining law and order is the government’s duty.

JJP MLA Ishwar Singh said that farmers were getting Rs 5,800 per quintal for sunflower seeds crop at present and there is a gap of Rs 400-500 per quintal between what farmers are getting and the minimum support price (MSP).

He said the JJP demands that maximum help should be provided to farmers. “If Rs 1,000 interim ‘bharpai’ (relief) has been given then more relief can also be given,” he said.

On farmers staging protests on sunflower MSP issue, he said the farmers should soften their stand and the government should also come forward.

To a question on recent resignation by JJP MLA from Shahabad Ram Karan Kala as Haryana Sugarfed chairman over the lathicharge on farmers who were demanding MSP for sunflower seeds, Babli said Kala submitted his resignation to the party leadership.

“Our national president has said that tendering resignation is not a solution,” he said, adding the party chief has requested the MLA to withdraw his resignation.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

NHAI begins closing illegal exits near Gurugram highway

2
Punjab

Budhlada MLA Budh Ram appointed Aam Aadmi Party's Punjab working president

3
Nation

Video shows moments after iron pillar collapses killing 24-year-old model in Noida's Film City

4
Nation Visa Fraud

Students facing deportation from Canada get relief, India flags 'gaps'

5
Himachal

Chandigarh-Manali NH restored

6
Punjab

BSF apprehends farmer who hid drugs near border in Amritsar sector, seizes drone

7
Punjab

Wrestlers join farmers' protest against power utility in Patiala

8
Punjab

Goldy Brar's close associate Harpreet Singh arrested

9
Trending

Video: Bride seen riding scooter without helmet, Delhi Police reaction will leave you in splits

10
Haryana

Farmers demanding MSP for sunflower block Delhi-Chandigarh highway in Kurukshetra

Don't Miss

View All
‘Born to guide world’: Mother’s tribute to Sidhu Moosewala
Punjab

'Born to guide world': Mother's tribute to Sidhu Moosewala on his birthday

Sidhu Moosewala’s father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting site in Mansa, is whisked away by police
Bathinda

Sidhu Moosewala's father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting venue in Mansa, is whisked away by police

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief
Nation

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says Trudeau
Jalandhar

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says PM Justin Trudeau

Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue
Nation

Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; aggrieved father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’
Trending

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’

‘Chitta’ overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years
Jalandhar

'Chitta' overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night
Nation

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night

Top News

Centre says CoWIN data is completely safe, terms reports of data breach ‘mischievous’

CoWIN data completely safe, reports of breach ‘mischievous’: Centre; CERT-In reviews matter

'Certain Twitter users claimed personal data of individuals ...

Centre imposes stock-holding limit on wheat till March 2024 to check surge in prices

Centre imposes stock-holding limit on wheat till March 2024 to check surge in prices

Decides to offload 15 lakh tonnes of wheat to bulk consumers...

India’s retail inflation dips to over 2-year low of 4.25 pc in May

India's retail inflation dips to over 2-year low of 4.25 pc in May

It is for the fourth straight month when retail inflation ha...

Farmers at Kurukshetra mahapanchayat threaten agitation if sunflower is not procured at MSP

Farmers demanding MSP for sunflower block Delhi-Chandigarh highway in Kurukshetra

Farmers gathered at Pipli grain market in Kurukshetra to pre...

IOA plans to hold WFI polls on July 4; appoints former J-K High Court Chief Justice Mahesh Mittal as returning officer

IOA to hold WFI polls on July 4; former J-K HC Chief Justice Mahesh Mittal to be returning officer

Elections will be conducted at the special general meeting o...


Cities

View All

Armed men rob cash management firm employee of Rs 10 lakh in Amritsar

Armed men in Amritsar rob cash management firm employee of Rs 10 lakh

BSF apprehends farmer who hid drugs near border in Amritsar sector, seizes drone

Missing minor recovered from gurdwara, SHO suspended

'Kalapani' hails Punjabis' role in freedom struggle

Increase in VAT on petrol, diesel decried

Facing staff crunch, PGI seeks more Sr Residents

Facing staff crunch, PGI seeks more Sr Residents

Fuel price gap widens in Mohali, Chandigarh

Dadu Majra to get rid of garbage mountain before Jan, says Chandigarh Mayor

Clash over water slide at Fun City park lands 2 in hospital

Chandigarh Congress members up in arms

Bike-taxi aggregators Rapido and Uber can’t operate in Delhi for now

Bike-taxi aggregators Rapido and Uber can’t operate in Delhi for now

2 feared dead, 8 rescued as fire breaks out in Ghaziabad building

Delhi court refuses to grant transit remand of KTF operatives Amritpal and Amrik Singh to Punjab Police

Delhi HC gives protection from arrest to M3M Group owners in money-laundering case

AAP’s politics solely dependent on educating children: Arvind Kejriwal

Once children’s favourite destination, Nikku Park now in state of neglect

Once children’s favourite destination, Nikku Park now in state of neglect

MPs review flood protection works ahead of monsoon

Shiksha Mahakumbh at NIT ends

Protest held over fake SC certificates

Power cut troubles Sewa Kendra visitors in Phagwara

Renovation work on at Ludhiana railway station, trains to halt at Dhandari from June 15

Renovation work on at Ludhiana railway station, trains to halt at Dhandari from June 15

Rs 8.25 crore heist in Ludhiana: Cops suspect insider's role, claim vital clues

Illegal change of land use: GLADA orders seizure of property, imposes penalty

Building bylaws being flouted with impunity, says RTI activist

Ludhiana residents resent fuel price hike

Wrestlers join farmers’ protest against power utility in Patiala

Wrestlers join farmers' protest against power utility in Patiala

Ban on bursting of crackers at functions

Dist BJP Kisan Morcha appoints office-bearers

Patiala: Power supply to be hit for five days