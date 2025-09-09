DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / No difference between ‘injury’, ‘disease’ in operational area, war injury pension can’t be denied: HC

No difference between ‘injury’, ‘disease’ in operational area, war injury pension can’t be denied: HC

Dismissing a writ petition filed by the Union of India against an order of the Armed Forces Tribunal, the Bench of Justice Harsimran Singh Sethi and Justice Vikas Suri made it clear that the very nature of posting in a counter-insurgency zone carried inherent risks, and any disability contracted therein must be treated as a war injury
article_Author
Saurabh Malik
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:49 AM Sep 09, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation only.
Advertisement

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has ruled that the Union of India cannot draw a distinction between “injury” and “disease” when both are suffered by Army personnel posted in an operational area. The assertion came as a Division Bench held that war injury pension could not be denied once a soldier was invalidated out of service due to disability attributable to military service.

Advertisement

Dismissing a writ petition filed by the Union of India against an order of the Armed Forces Tribunal, the Bench of Justice Harsimran Singh Sethi and Justice Vikas Suri made it clear that the very nature of posting in a counter-insurgency zone carried inherent risks, and any disability contracted therein must be treated as a war injury.

“Once, the disease/injury suffered by an officer invalidates him/her out of service, the differentiation being created by the petitioner-Union of India between a disease suffered or the injury incurred to deny the benefit of war injury pension cannot be allowed,” the Bench held.

Advertisement

Broader ruling on operational areas

The Court asserted that “Category E(i) of the Government of India letter dated January 31, 2001” made it clear that any operation specially notified by the government from time to time must be treated as an “operational area.” Jammu and Kashmir, where the respondent was posted under Operation Rakshak, fell squarely within this category.

“It is a conceded position that respondent-army man was posted under ‘Operation Rakshak’ in Jammu and Kashmir. Once, the eye disability had been suffered during performance of the duties in the said operational area, the benefit of war injury pension cannot be declined,” the Bench declared.

Advertisement

Union of India’s stand rejected

The Centre had argued that the respondent was posted in a counter-insurgency area, but the disability suffered Interstitial Keratitis –– a condition affecting the eyes —could not be equated to an “injury” sustained while conducting operations.

Rejecting the stand, the Court asserted that the counsel for the Union conceded that “any injury suffered by army personnel while he/she is posted in the operational area is to be treated as war injury.” The real issue, the Bench observed, was whether a disease contracted during such posting could be excluded from the definition of war injury.

“The question which surfaces is whether any disease also suffered during the operation which leads to the

invalidation of army personnel is to be treated as an injury suffered or not,” the Bench observed.

The Bench added the nature of invalidation —whether due to an “injury” or a “disease” — was irrelevant if the posting was in an operational area.

Tribunal’s order upheld

Upholding the order of the Armed Forces Tribunal granting 50 per cent war injury pension, the High Court asserted: “Once it has been conceded by the petitioners that the disease due to which respondent has been invalidated out of service is attributable to the military service as the same disease was suffered while being posted in the operational area, the benefit of war injury pension has rightly been granted to respondent by the Tribunal.”

The Court found no perversity in the Tribunal’s order, either on facts or in law, and dismissed the writ petition. “No ground is made out to interfere in the order passed by the Tribunal and the present writ petition is dismissed accordingly,” the Bench concluded.

Why the ruling matters

The ruling shuts the door on the Union’s attempt to deny war injury pension by drawing a distinction between “injury” and “disease”. By holding that “any disability suffered in an operational area amounts to war injury”, the High Court has expanded protection for soldiers and reinforced that the “risk of invalidation in such zones is inseparable from service itself”.

 

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts