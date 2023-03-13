No direct hiring of librarians in govt colleges since 1972: Assn

Tribune News Service

Ambala, March 12

There has been no direct recruitment of librarians in government colleges of the state for the past over 50 years.

The Haryana Library Association has claimed that in response to an RTI query, the Higher Education Department had accepted that there had been no direct recruitment of librarians by the department since 1972.

Dr Rupesh Gaur, association president, claimed, “The posts of library cadre are covered under the UGC Regulations, 2018. These posts are in parity with the teaching posts in terms of qualifications, pay and stature.” He said: “The state is following the obsolete qualification criteria that was framed five decades ago. Recruitment in government colleges is still being done as per the criteria not in unison with the UGC. On the contrary, the UGC norms are followed for librarians in government-aided colleges.”

Gaur said, “The file to amend the qualifications has been signed by the CM, yet it hadn’t been rectified.” The association requested the government to change the educational qualification for librarians and other posts and fill these at the earliest.