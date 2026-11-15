No end to air pollution woes in Jhajjar district

Despite a ban and repeated warnings against activities contributing to air pollution, illegal burning of metal drums and plastic waste continues in the district, with the police registering an FIR against four persons for allegedly indulging in the activity at Mandothi village in the Bahadurgarh area.

The latest incident came to light during the intervening night of Thursday and Friday when the local office of the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) received information about a fire in the village. A team from the board, accompanied by Fire Brigade personnel and police officials from the Asauda police station, visited the site and detected the illegal burning of metal drums and plastic waste.

An FIR was registered against four persons identified as Mahender, Shiv Kumar, Devender and Sunil Kumar, all residents of Saipur village in Ambedkar Nagar district of UP.