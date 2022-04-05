No end to stray cattle menace, poor sanitation

Despite repeated announcement of the administration and municipal council authorities, there seems to be no solution to the poor sanitation and stray animal menace in Kaithal city. Heaps of accumulated garbage and herds of stray animals in various parts of the city is a common site .Lack of devotion and dedication of supervisory sanitary staff of the local council has worsened the situation. Lack of public awakening towards sanitation, who throw garbage any where is also responsible for poor sanitation here. The present state government which had laid stress on cleanliness and promised to tackle stray cattle problem on coming to power over seven years ago, has miserably failed to evolve any effective strategy to find a solution to these two grave problems. The stray animals, including cross bred bulls occupy roads and during fights injure residents. The government should awaken from slumber and act fast to address the problem of poor sanitation and stray animals at the earliest. Satish Seth, Kaithal

Interlocking tiles dug up without consent of residents

A private company has been given the permission to lay the gas pipelines and the lanes made of interlocking tiles have been dug without the consent of residents, causing a lot of inconvenience. Most of consumers are satisfied with the cylinders used for the purchase of LPG. Besides safety, it keeps the budget under control. However, they are being forced to switch to gas pipelines and a private company has been given this job. Already the residents of Kurukshetra are suffering due to bumpy roads, now even the lanes in posh localities are damaged. There is also a fear that water pipelines may get damaged as it has been observed in the past. With no accountability of the officials, poor quality of work is executed and there is no maintenance of the interlocking tiles.

Tejinder Sharma, Kurukshetra

