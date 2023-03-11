No end to stray dog menace in karnal

The increasing population of stray dogs has become a serious problem for residents of Karnal city. As the authorities concerned have failed to put an end to the menace, city dwellers are finding it hard to even go out for morning or evening walks. It is not only a matter of safety but also health. Sagar Nagpal, Karnal

Roads near gurugram metro station littered

Roads near Guru Dronacharya metro station are littered with garbage, attracting stray cattle that feed on it. Such poor civic conditions must not prevail in the Millennium City of India. If this is the situation near prominent metro stations of the city, one can only imagine what exists in the interiors. The local authorities must ensure quality life to residents. Sameera Satija, Gurugram

Scattered garbage on old Ambala road

A stretch on the old Ambala-Kaithal road, along HSVP Sectors 20 and 21, looks miserable as one can see garbage scattered all over it. The MC has not deployed its sanitation staff to deal with the situation so far. The manhole covers along this road have apparently been stolen and leaving them uncovered poses a risk to residents and commuters. SATISH SETH, Kaithal

