No entries of Rs 72 lakh in Power Dept record

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, May 23

The Chief Minister’s flying squad conducted surprise inspection of the Power Department records in Rohtak, Jhajjar, Bhiwani and Charkhi Dadri districts on Tuesday. As per a press statement issued here today, the raids were conducted under the supervision of DSP Sandeep Gulia.

“An audit report was found during the checking of the record of the sub-urban division of the department at Rohtak. As per the report dated May 8, no record was found of 164 entries involving an amount of about Rs 72 lakh,” the statement maintained, adding that excess refunds of Rs 6.32 lakh had also been made. The matter will be reported to the state authorities, said the statement.