DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / No entry of four-wheelers in main Kaithal markets

No entry of four-wheelers in main Kaithal markets

article_Author
Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Kaithal, Updated At : 09:06 PM Nov 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A police official regulates traffic at a market in Kaithal city.
Advertisement

The Kaithal police have stepped up security and traffic arrangements across the Kaithal city in view of upcoming festive celebrations including Diwali, Dhanteras, Govardhan Puja, Bhai Dooj, Chhath Puja, and Vishwakarma Day.

On the directions of Superintendent of Police (SP) Manpreet Singh Sudan security has been tightened at major markets and crowded areas, with police checkpoints set up at 16 strategic locations. Around 150 police personnel will remain deployed round the clock to maintain law and order. Besides, 12 police riders will conduct continuous patrolling, while two Dial 112 vehicles have been stationed in market areas to respond to emergencies.

Advertisement

Traffic SHO inspector Ramesh Kumar said special vigilance was being maintained to prevent incidents of pickpocketing, theft, chain snatching and harassment, particularly ensuring safety of women. Men and women police personnel in civil uniform had also been deployed at the markets and public places. The SHOs and police post in-charges have been directed to intensify patrolling and take prompt action against suspicious activities.

Advertisement

To prevent traffic congestion during the festive rush, the entry of four-wheelers into the city’s main markets has been restricted. Commuters have been advised to park their vehicles only at designated vacant spaces. Violators of traffic rules may face challans or impounding of their vehicles under the Motor Vehicles Act, he added.

The police checkpoints have been set up at key locations, including Committee Chowk, Railway Gate, Mata Gate, Partap Gate, Old Bus Stand, Chandana Gate, Dr Ambedkar Chowk, Dogra Gate, Siwan Chowk, Bhagat Singh Chowk, Kabootar Chowk and Hostel Road, along with other major entry routes to the markets. Around 150 police personnel will oversee security and traffic management at these points.

Advertisement

Two Dial 112 emergency response vehicles have been deployed in market areas, while 12 police riders will continuously patrol the city to keep a check on anti-social elements and respond swiftly to any untoward incident.

SP Sudan has directed all police officers and personnel to remain fully alert and prioritise public safety. He also extended festive greetings to the residents and appealed to them to cooperate with the police, follow traffic rules and immediately report any suspicious person or activity to the nearest police station, police post or the control room.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts