No entry of four-wheelers in main Kaithal markets

The Kaithal police have stepped up security and traffic arrangements across the Kaithal city in view of upcoming festive celebrations including Diwali, Dhanteras, Govardhan Puja, Bhai Dooj, Chhath Puja, and Vishwakarma Day.

On the directions of Superintendent of Police (SP) Manpreet Singh Sudan security has been tightened at major markets and crowded areas, with police checkpoints set up at 16 strategic locations. Around 150 police personnel will remain deployed round the clock to maintain law and order. Besides, 12 police riders will conduct continuous patrolling, while two Dial 112 vehicles have been stationed in market areas to respond to emergencies.

Advertisement

Traffic SHO inspector Ramesh Kumar said special vigilance was being maintained to prevent incidents of pickpocketing, theft, chain snatching and harassment, particularly ensuring safety of women. Men and women police personnel in civil uniform had also been deployed at the markets and public places. The SHOs and police post in-charges have been directed to intensify patrolling and take prompt action against suspicious activities.

Advertisement

To prevent traffic congestion during the festive rush, the entry of four-wheelers into the city’s main markets has been restricted. Commuters have been advised to park their vehicles only at designated vacant spaces. Violators of traffic rules may face challans or impounding of their vehicles under the Motor Vehicles Act, he added.

The police checkpoints have been set up at key locations, including Committee Chowk, Railway Gate, Mata Gate, Partap Gate, Old Bus Stand, Chandana Gate, Dr Ambedkar Chowk, Dogra Gate, Siwan Chowk, Bhagat Singh Chowk, Kabootar Chowk and Hostel Road, along with other major entry routes to the markets. Around 150 police personnel will oversee security and traffic management at these points.

Advertisement

Two Dial 112 emergency response vehicles have been deployed in market areas, while 12 police riders will continuously patrol the city to keep a check on anti-social elements and respond swiftly to any untoward incident.

SP Sudan has directed all police officers and personnel to remain fully alert and prioritise public safety. He also extended festive greetings to the residents and appealed to them to cooperate with the police, follow traffic rules and immediately report any suspicious person or activity to the nearest police station, police post or the control room.