No entry of heavy vehicles in F’bad till April 4

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, March 17

To ensure smooth traffic movement in Faridabad during the Surajkund fair the authorities have barred entry of heavy vehicles coming from the Gurugram side. The restriction shall be in force from March 19 to April 4 from 7 am to 12 am (midnight).

The Gurugram police shall be setting up check posts at Faridabad toll and Lakhuwas-Sohna stretch to enforce the no-entry order. The Gurugram traffic police have requested on social media that all heavy commercial vehicle drivers and owners to take a note of the order and support. Lakhs of visitors are expected to throng the fair as it is being held after a gap of one year on March 19. “The fair is expected to witness record footfall this year. The traffic congestion is constant on Gurugram-Faridabad routeand on the Surajkund road. We will not allow any heavy vehicle from day till midnight,” said Ravinder Singh Tomar, DCP (Traffic), Gurugram. —