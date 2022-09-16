No EO in Karnal, residents suffer

Karnal, September 15
A week after the arrest of the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) Estate Officer (EO) by the Vigilance Bureau, the post remains vacant.
The EO was arrested on September 8 on graft charges. Since no additional charge of the post has been given to anyone by the department so far, residents have to run from pillar to post to get done their works like transfer of property, completion certificates, occupation certificates and correction in names etc. Residents say the government should either appoint a regular EO or give additional charge to an officer so that there is no inconvenience to the public. Mohit Sauparn of Sector 13 said he came from the USA to get his ancestral property transferred in his name, but could not get that done in the absence of the EO. Rakesh Kumar, another resident, said he applied for the completion certificate, but could not obtain one due to the non-availability of officer. “An official will be deputed soon ,” said Dharamvir Singh, Administrator HSVP, Panchkula.
