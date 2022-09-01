No fair probe in Haryana SI recruitment scam: Bhupinder Hooda

Chandigarh, August 31
Former CM and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda today alleged that an Independent MLA, who supports the government, his son, and a member of the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC), have been exposed in the recruitment scam.
“Dozens of cases of paper leak and cash-for-jobs have come to light one after the other, but despite the Opposition raising the issue from the road to the Assembly, the government did not conduct a fair investigation in any case,” he stated.
Meanwhile, addressing party workers in Rohtak, Haryana Rajya Sabha Member Deepender Hooda today said: “Group D to Group A jobs were openly auctioned in the state; rate-lists were issued for the posts of clerk and SI and people were called up to bring money for jobs at recruitment offices."
