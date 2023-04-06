No F'bad college issued fire NOC in four years

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, April 5

No college in Faridabad district has been issued no-objection certificate (NOC) by the fire department between January 2019 and January 2023. This was revealed in a reply to an RTI query by a local resident recently.

A large number of educational institutions, commercial buildings and government offices in the city are also functioning without proper NOC, it is claimed.

Applications for renewal In 2020 and 2021, 19 and 52 schools, respectively, had applied to the Fire Department for the NOC.

Only 7 schools applied for the NOC renewal till January.

Most of the private edu institutions have been following fire safety norms, but none of the govt colleges applied for or was issued the NOC in the past few years.

Ajay Saini had asked the department concerned to provide details of the number of colleges in the district that had the NOC for firefighting arrangements and if it was mandatory for the educational institutions to obtain the certificate. The department revealed in its reply that none of the colleges had been issued an NOC between January 2019 and January 2023. It was, however, stated that the department kept issuing notices to the institutions, offices and commercial units to keep renewing the certificate at regular intervals.

While the renewal of the NOC for education institutions was mandatory each year till August 2022, the certificate is now to be renewed every three years.

The department has also mentioned the schools that received the NOC or applied for its renewal between January 2020 and January 31, 2023. According to the data, 83 schools had the NOC or had reapplied in 2022. In 2020 and 2021, 19 and 52 schools, respectively, had applied to the fire department for the certificate. Only seven schools applied for the NOC renewal till January, it is reported. The district has around 850 schools and colleges. While most of the private educational institutions have been following fire safety norms with updated firefighting system and infrastructure, none of the government colleges had applied for or issued the NOC in the past few years, it

is reported.

Describing it as a matter of serious concern, Saini said not following the fire safety norms could risk the lives of hundreds of students. Many commercial units, including showrooms and marriage halls, were also on the list of offenders, he claimed.