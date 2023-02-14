No fixed salary, faculty of Murthal varsity launches indefinite dharna

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, February 13

Enraged over the non-fixation of revised pay after one-and-a-half years of promotion, faculty members of the Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram University of Science and Technology on Monday sat on an indefinite dharna outside the university administrative block.

The protesting faculty members have boycotted all academic and administrative works in the university, and have gathered under the banner of Faculty Joint Action Committee led by Dr Surender Dahiya (convener). They raised slogans against the university administration and demanded resolution of their issues at the earliest.

Convener Dahiya said the faculty members were promoted as per the guidelines of the state government and the University Grant Commission, which were approved by the executive council of the university, but pay fixation was pending.

Despite the submission of report by an external expert committee, the administration had not resolved queries of the government related to fixed salary of faculty members, he added. It was decided in the meeting that the faculty members would not perform any academic as well as administrative work till their demands were not resolved and their dharna would be continued indefinitely, Dahiya added.

On the request of CID officials, it was unanimously decided that the dharna would be suspended for one day ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to the university, said Dahiya. Dhankar said Shah would address booth-level workers of the BJP here.