No funds for giving wages to staff of de-addiction centre in Rohtak: Red Cross

Rohtak, March 11

The authorities of the District Red Cross branch have maintained that they had no funds to pay the honorarium to the employees at the Red Cross Drug De-addiction and Rehabilitation Centre in Rohtak.

The said reply has been received in response to a complaint lodged by one of the employees at the Chief Minister’s Grievances Redressal System.

The complainant had maintained that the employees at the centre were working without any honorarium since September-2021. The state authorities sent the complaint to the Secretary, District Red Cross Branch, Rohtak, for further action and action-taken report (ATR).

In its reply, the Red Cross branch authorities maintained that “due to not sufficient bank balance in the account of the Drug De-addiction Centre, Rohtak, the staff honorarium could not be released.”

The Red Cross branch further states in the reply that “As and when there will be sufficient bank balance, the honorarium will be given to the centre staff.” A news report published in these columns nearly three months ago had highlighted the plight of the staff members at the centre.

An employee at the centre had conceded that he had been forced to take loans from private moneylenders to make both ends meet due to the non-payment of honorarium for such a long time.

The local authorities had then assured to get the matter examined and honorarium released. However, the honorarium of employees, who have been working without wages for 30 months (two-and-a-half years) has not been released as yet.

